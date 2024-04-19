Govt Committed To Provide Relief To Poor People: Khawaja Asif
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 10:24 PM
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that government is committed to provide maximum relief to the poor people and for this, all available resources are being utilized to achieve the objectives
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that government is committed to provide maximum relief to the poor people and for this, all available resources are being utilized to achieve the objectives.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that incumbent government would leave no stone unturned to extend relief to young people, farmer community, and underprivilege segment of society.
In reply to a question, he said that government and politicians were accountable to the people.
He urged political parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), to prioritize the country's interests.
Khawaja Asif criticizing the PTI's attitude, said that the political leaders should shun differences and work for the development of this country.
