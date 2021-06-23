UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Strengthen Local Government System: Augustine

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to strengthen the local government system as Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to resolve the problems of common man at his doorstep.

He expressed these views while addressing a two-day training workshop on the importance and functions of the local government system here at the committee room of New Minister Block.

Local government expert Salman Abid along with representatives of union councils Yuhanabad and Gulshan Ravi were present.

Salman Abid while informing all participants about the responsibilities and duties of the state said that everyone should be well aware of their rights and duties so that the situation of deprivation due to ignorance could be eliminated while such sessions help people to understand their rights and duties.

Provincial Minister Ejaz Alam said that all citizens must make their identity cards to prove as responsible citizens and ensure voter registration. Unfortunately, previous governments did not show much interest to transfer power to lower levels.

Ejaz Alam added that for the first time in history, the human rights department had received a record budget, adding the PTI government had allocated special quota of 2 percent for minorities in major universities of Punjab.

Representatives of religious minorities also discussed the issues of community and appreciatedthe efforts of provincial minister regarding steps taken for the religious minorities.

