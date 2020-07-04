UrduPoint.com
Govt Employee Booked On Sedition Charges In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 10:30 AM

Govt employee booked on sedition charges in IOK

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, the authorities have booked a government employee on sedition charges for his posts on social media.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Tahir Nazir Shalla, a resident of Shalpora area of Sopore, was booked on charges of sedition for his posts on social media by the Indian authorities in occupied Kashmir. Shalla is an employee at Government Boys Higher Secondary school (HSS) Qalamabad in Kupwara district.

A spokesperson for Indian police in occupied Kashmir said that cyber cell of the police identified many persons who were allegedly misusing the social media by spreading "false propaganda" against the government.

He said that one such person namely Tahir Nazir Shalla, working in higher education department, was running an anti-India campaign on social media. He said that the accused was handed over to police station Sopore by the cyber cell and was booked under black law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The UAPA empowers the authorities to designate an individual as a terrorist and detain him without trial.

