Open Menu

Govt Utilizing Resources To Address Problems Of Educational Institutions: MPA Zarak

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Govt utilizing resources to address problems of educational institutions: MPA Zarak

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Zarak Khan Mandukhel on Saturday said that the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to address the problems being faced by educational institutions.

In a statement issue here, he said that schools would be shifted to solar system for uninterrupted power supply.

Pakistan Muslim League- N (PML-N)'s leader Zarak Khan Mandukhel said that the educational institutions of Balochistan were playing an important role in the promotion of education and character building of male and female students.

He said that the provincial government would ensure the provision of all resources to meet the needs of educational institutions.

This sector was deliberately neglected in the past. The PML-N government is following an integrated plan for the equal development of all sectors, he said.

He said that for the uninterrupted supply of electricity in schools, the schools would be transferred to solar system so that where it is possible to supply electricity on one side, on the other hand, the government would save million of rupees in terms of monthly electricity bills and this money could be spent on providing basic facilities in schools.

He said that water filter plants would be installed in schools to provide clean drinking water to students and other necessary facilities could be ensured.

Related Topics

Balochistan Electricity Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Provincial Assembly Male Money Muslim All Government Million

Recent Stories

LCCI president urges govt authorities to address K ..

LCCI president urges govt authorities to address Kiryana merchants’ issues

2 hours ago
  

 

3 hours ago
 Govt committed to resolve problems faced by countr ..

Govt committed to resolve problems faced by country: Info Minister

3 hours ago
 Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez stil ..

Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB

5 hours ago
 Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Ind ..

Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister

6 hours ago
 Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karach ..

Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident

8 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Al Qudus day rally held

Al Qudus day rally held

19 hours ago
 Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issu ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal

19 hours ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

20 hours ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan