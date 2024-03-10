Open Menu

Gujranwala Commissioner Visits Daska, Sambrial

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Gujranwala commissioner visits Daska, Sambrial

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi paid a surprise visit to Daska and Sambrial cities and inspected distribution of relief hampers under the Nigehban Ramazan package, as per instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (Focal Person) Asad Raza Kazmi gave the briefing while Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Anwar Ali and Ahsan Mumtaz were also present.

The commissioner visited different areas and reviewed distribution of Nigehban Ramzan package and said that according to the vision of the Punjab chief minister, timely distribution of relief should be ensured to the deserving families.

Later on, he also visited the relief packing centre, working under the Nigehban Ramazan package and checked the quality of the items there.

Meanwhile, Naveed Shirazi also visited THQ Hospital Daska, met patients and their families and inquired about the medical facilities, provision of free medicines and reviewed other facilities including cleanliness in the hospital.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Visit Gujranwala Daska Sambrial Anwar Ali

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

10 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

24 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

1 day ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

1 day ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

1 day ago
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

1 day ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

1 day ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

1 day ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

1 day ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan