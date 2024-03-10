Gujranwala commissioner visits Daska, Sambrial

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi paid a surprise visit to Daska and Sambrial cities and inspected distribution of relief hampers under the Nigehban Ramazan package, as per instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (Focal Person) Asad Raza Kazmi gave the briefing while Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Anwar Ali and Ahsan Mumtaz were also present.

The commissioner visited different areas and reviewed distribution of Nigehban Ramzan package and said that according to the vision of the Punjab chief minister, timely distribution of relief should be ensured to the deserving families.

Later on, he also visited the relief packing centre, working under the Nigehban Ramazan package and checked the quality of the items there.

Meanwhile, Naveed Shirazi also visited THQ Hospital Daska, met patients and their families and inquired about the medical facilities, provision of free medicines and reviewed other facilities including cleanliness in the hospital.