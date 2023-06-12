UrduPoint.com

Hamdard University Signs MoUs With 30 Industrial Firms

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Hamdard University signs MoUs with 30 industrial firms

The Hamdard University (HU) has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with 30 different industrial organisations, including the Bahria Foundation, Bosch Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Soorty Enterprises, Premium Textiles, Pharm Evo and others for formalising collaboration with them in domains such as research and development, joint conferences and placements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ):The Hamdard University (HU) has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with 30 different industrial organisations, including the Bahria Foundation, Bosch Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Soorty Enterprises, Premium Textiles, Pharm Evo and others for formalising collaboration with them in domains such as research and development, joint conferences and placements.

At the grand event held by the university's Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) at a hotel here, a Centre of Excellence was also launched for fruitful linkages between the academia and the industry, said a HU spokesperson on Monday.

The contributions and achievements of the university's several alumni were also acknowledged on the occasion.

The names of the alumni who were honoured are Babar Hamid Chaudhry of the Asia Petroleum Ltd, Naeemuddin Ahmed Siddiqui of the Ziauddin Ahmed and Company Ltd, Ejaz Bashir and Tahir Javid of the Hunar Foundation, and Adeel Sharif.

Many representatives of banks, including Habib Metro, Bank Islami and Meezan Bank, were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chancellor of Hamdard University Prof. Dr Syed Shabib-ul-Hasan said: "Our Industrial Meet-Up represents a unique opportunity for our academic community to collaborate with the industry in finding solutions to real-world problems. We are proud of this initiative for collaboration, as it will not only strengthen the university's relationships with the industry, but will also contribute to the development of the economy."According to analysts, the event marked a milestone in HU's journey towards becoming a key player in the national as well as international arenas of academics and business.

Related Topics

Business Hotel Company Metro Bank Textile Event Industry Asia Meezan Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed approves fixture list for UAE Ra ..

Mansour bin Zayed approves fixture list for UAE Racing Season 2023-2024

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy announces new ini ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy announces new initiative to help tech companie ..

24 minutes ago
 UAE and South Korea discuss strengthening of econo ..

UAE and South Korea discuss strengthening of economic and investment cooperation

25 minutes ago
 Convent Flooded in Kherson Region After Kakhovka D ..

Convent Flooded in Kherson Region After Kakhovka Dam Collapse - Mayor

4 minutes ago
 Amin urges telecom companies to ensure uninterrupt ..

Amin urges telecom companies to ensure uninterrupted connectivity during anticip ..

4 minutes ago
 Monetary Policy: SBP decides to keep key interest ..

Monetary Policy: SBP decides to keep key interest rate unchanged at 21pc

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.