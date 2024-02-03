Harmony vital for society growth: Tahir Ashrafi

Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said harmony and unity was essential element for growth of any society, adding that all religions give message of love, tolerance and brotherhood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said harmony and unity was essential element for growth of any society, adding that all religions give message of love, tolerance and brotherhood.

Addressing an interfaith harmony meeting at St. Peter's High school on Saturday, he said that in light of the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Muslims could not even think of disrespecting any prophet or hurting their believers.

He said, "We have always celebrated happiness and faced challenges with mutual unity." No citizen in Pakistan was a second grade citizen, adding that all minorities had been given equal rights in the country's constitution, he added.

Ashrafi said, "Still I feel that Jaranwala incident should have not happened."

Moderator/President Bishop Church of Pakistan and Bishop of Raiwind Rev Dr Azad Marshal and Archbishop of Canterbury Personal Representative to the Holy See and Director of Anglican Centre in Rome Archbishop Ian Ernest acknowledging the outstanding services of Maulana Tahir Ashrafi for promotion of peace and interfaith harmony presented him a shield.

Bishop Ian Ernest said, "We have gathered for a good cause and it is very pleasing for him." He said goodness was greater than evil as love was greater than hate. There was a need to abide by the commandments of Allah Almighty for promotion of peace and love, he added.

