Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam Urs begins from Dec 10

The 708th annual Urs of great saint Shaykh-ul-Islam, Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam Noori Hazrat Suhrawardy Multani will begin from December 10

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The 708th annual Urs of great saint Shaykh-ul-Islam, Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam Noori Hazrat Suhrawardy Multani will begin from December 10.

Foreign Minister, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi, who is custodian of the shrine will perform Ablution ceremony and lay down chadar on it.

Soon after it, National Zakariya conference will be held in the premises of the shrine which will be presided over by Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Ahle Sunnat Jammat Pakistan Chief, Allama Syed Mazhar Saeed Kazmi, and Khawaja Ghulam Qutbuddin Faridi will be the chief guests.

Allama Syed Hamid Saeed Kazmi, Custodian of Khawaja Ghulam Farid of Kot Mithan, Khawaja Moinuddin Korija Jaid Alam Din Allama Mufti Ghulam Mustafa Rizvi Sajjada Nasheen of Darbar Irfania Sundar Sharif Pir Syed Muhammad Habib Irfani Sajjada Nasheen of Hazrat Sakhi Nawab Makhdoom Muhammad Zoha Pir Syed Ali Hussain Shah Meera Sharif's Sajjada Nasheen Pir Muhammad Farooq Ahmed Pir of Kot Mithan Sharif Khawaja Amir Farid Korija and Sajjada Nasheen of Hamidiya Monastery Sahibzada Nasir Mian will be guests in the three-day celebrations.