Health authorities seal three medical stores

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Health authorities in Attock took action on Sunday against against the medical and veterinary outlets and sealed two medical and one veterinary medicines store in Hazro town.

According to officials, a team of health authorities, district drugs controller Dr Uzma, Drug Inspector Jand, Luqman Akram, Drug Inspector Pindigheb Saddam Hussain and Drug Inspector Hazro Syed Muhammad Ashar Naqvi carried out the crackdown against the medical and veterinary outlets in various parts of Hazro.

During the crackdown, a veterinary medicines store and a Medical Store in Village Mallah were sealed for operating without a license while a Medical Store was sealed in Village Wasa for blatant violation of the drug act for stocking banned medicine in bulk quantity.

