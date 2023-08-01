Hollywood movie "Barbie" cleared, says Provincial Minister for Information and Culture, Amir Mir,

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture, Amir Mir, announced that the Hollywood film "Barbie" has been officially cleared for screening in cinemas by the Full Board of Film Censor Board Punjab

In a statement issued here, he said that this decision comes after the film underwent a comprehensive review upon the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The screening of "Barbie" was initially halted due to concerns about objectionable content, prompting it to be referred to the Full Board of Censor Board for a thorough assessment.

All members, including Chairman Censor Board Tauqeer Nasir, actively participated in the review session to carefully examine the film's content.

Following a diligent process of censorship, the Full Board has given its approval, ensuring that the objectionable parts have been appropriately addressed. As a result, "Barbie" is now set to hit theaters across Punjab very soon.

