Hot and dry weather predicts across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the northern Sindh during the next 24 hours.

The highest temperature 37 centigrade was recorded during last 24 hours.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the northern province.