Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

While, dust raising winds are predicted in afternoon.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

