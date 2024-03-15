IG Punjab pays surprise visit to Police Khidmat Markaz Kasur

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar paid a surprise visit to Police Khidmat Markaz Kasur to review the facilities provided for the citizens.

He reviewed the licensing process and the facilities being provided at the service center. RPO Sheikhupura Babar Sarfraz Alpa and DPO Kasur Tariq Aziz also accompanied the IG Punjab.

Punjab Police Spokesperson said that the IG Punjab spoke to the Victim Support Officer posted at Tahaffuz Markaz Kasur and the citizens who came to get the license.

The IG Punjab also interacted with the citizens and asked about the quality of services.

The citizens expressed satisfaction over the quality of facilities and provision of license in a relatively short time after the upgrade of the Khidmat Markaz.

Citizens said that the online provision of facilities including licensing at the Police Khidmat Markaz has reduced the service delivery time, which has resulted in saving of time and resources.

Usman Anwar directed the officers to take further measures for the convenience of citizens and said that the best service delivery should be given to the citizens who come to the Khidmat Markaz for any purpose including driving license.