IG Punjab Pays Surprise Visit To Police Khidmat Markaz Kasur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 11:30 PM
Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar paid a surprise visit to Police Khidmat Markaz Kasur to review the facilities provided for the citizens
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar paid a surprise visit to Police Khidmat Markaz Kasur to review the facilities provided for the citizens.
He reviewed the licensing process and the facilities being provided at the service center. RPO Sheikhupura Babar Sarfraz Alpa and DPO Kasur Tariq Aziz also accompanied the IG Punjab.
Punjab Police Spokesperson said that the IG Punjab spoke to the Victim Support Officer posted at Tahaffuz Markaz Kasur and the citizens who came to get the license.
The IG Punjab also interacted with the citizens and asked about the quality of services.
The citizens expressed satisfaction over the quality of facilities and provision of license in a relatively short time after the upgrade of the Khidmat Markaz.
Citizens said that the online provision of facilities including licensing at the Police Khidmat Markaz has reduced the service delivery time, which has resulted in saving of time and resources.
Usman Anwar directed the officers to take further measures for the convenience of citizens and said that the best service delivery should be given to the citizens who come to the Khidmat Markaz for any purpose including driving license.
Recent Stories
'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vote begins in Russia
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Da ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against Islamophobia
Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh series
PM, cabinet members visits GHQ
Dutch pick France's Naval Group for submarines deal
'Difficult' Friday prayers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque
Galopin Des Champs wins back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups
Putin vows revenge for Ukrainian attacks as Russians vote
Scholz, Macron and Tusk affirm unity on Ukraine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar10 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against Islamophobia10 minutes ago
-
PM, cabinet members visits GHQ8 minutes ago
-
LHC disposes of Imran Riaz's petition for details of cases6 minutes ago
-
Teachers observe black day to support counterparts in SAU6 minutes ago
-
Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Ibrahim Khan to retire on April 142 hours ago
-
Funeral held for patrolling police official in Texila2 hours ago
-
Tharcoal block-I Energy Project likely to create employment openings: Minister2 hours ago
-
Son killed, mother injured in road accident in Faisalabad2 hours ago
-
LHC disposes of Azam Swati's petition for details of cases2 hours ago
-
Seminar on Islamophobia held at National Skills University2 hours ago