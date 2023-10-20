Open Menu

IGP Awards Appreciation Letters, Certificates, Cash Prizes To Police Officials

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2023 | 10:54 PM

Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar awarded letters of appreciation, certificates and cash prizes to the teams of police and other departments who worked together to arrest the accused in the Sialkot, Daska firing case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar awarded letters of appreciation, certificates and cash prizes to the teams of police and other departments who worked together to arrest the accused in the Sialkot, Daska firing case.

In a ceremony held at the Central Police Office, here on Friday, the IG Punjab praised the performance of CTD, Punjab Police, intelligence departments, officers and personnel who arrested the accused in the high profile case within 24 hours.

The IG Punjab gave letters of appreciation to RPO Sheikhupura Babar Sarfraz Alpa, DPO Sialkot Hasan Iqbal, DPO Kasur Tariq Aziz and DPO Pakpattan Captain (Retd) Tariq Wilayat.

Additional SP Sialkot Malik Naveed, DSP Organized Crime Rana Mehmoodul Hasan, In-charge Security Inspector Muhammad Saeed were awarded certificates of appreciation and prizes. CIA Sialkot ASI Zahid Mehmood, Head Constable Waqas, Kasur SHO Phool Nagar Dr.

Zulfiqar Ali also reviewed cash prizes and commendation certificates. ASI Mubashar Ali Sajid, Constables Tanveer Ahmed and Afzal Hussain of Police Station Sadar Phoolnagar were also given cash prizes and certificates of appreciation.

The IG Punjab said that the teams of Sialkot, Kasur and Pakpattan police arrested all the accused involved in the incident by taking action with human intelligence, technical skills and hard work. Punjab Police, CTD and security agencies deserve praise for their excellent coordination and excellent teamwork, he added.

He said that he is grateful to the national security departments for providing full support to the police in important action.

He added that the process of encouraging officers and officials having excellent performance will be continued in the future as well.

