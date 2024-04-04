IHC Adjourns Cipher Case Against PTI Founder Till April 16
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till after the Eid on appeals against the sentence of PTI founder and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cipher case.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the appeals of two accused.
Addressing the lawyers, the chief justice said that eight copies of the cipher were prepared after it was decoded and sent to different people. The former principal secretary has stated that a copies was shared with the then prime minister, which was lost. The court said that the accused could be given only one sentence under 5(1)c or 5(1)d of Officials Secrets Act.
The chief justice remarked that it was admitted fact that the copy of the cipher arrived to Azam Khan.
He remarked that if the charges were proved even then more than one year sentenced couldn’t be given in this case.
Defence lawyer Salman Safdar said that he would assist the bench regarding these sections, adding that his client was awarded sentences under the both sections. He said that usually cipher are returned in a period of one year but prosecution made the criminal case against PTI founder only after seven months. At this, Justice Miangul Hassan asked the lawyer to give any reference of the document regarding returning period of cipher.
The court said that Azam Khan was the sole witness of handing over of the cipher to PTI founder.
During hearing, Salman Safdar Advocate prayed the court to adjourn the case till after the Eid. The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing till April 16.
