IHC Adjourns PTI Founder, Quershi's Appeals In Cipher Case
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 10:44 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing till March 13, on appeals against the convictions of PTI founder and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cipher case.
A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the appeals against the sentences of PTI founder and Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
At the outset of hearing, FIA prosecutor Hamid Ali Shah raised the objection against the maintainability of the appeal. He said that these appeals were not filed under Official Secrets Act 1923 and CRPC.
He said that these appeal couldn’t be taken up by the division bench.
The prosecutor said that appeals couldn’t be heard against these sentences. The court said that the proceeding wouldn’t be abolished even the objection of the prosecution was admitted rather only the situation would change.
The chief justice remarked that the court has to view the objections raised by the prosecution. There are so many issues of first impression in this case, he said.
The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till March 13.
