IHC Adjourns PTI Founder, Qureshi's Appeals In Cipher Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 07:47 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned appeals till tomorrow against the conviction of PTI’s founder and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Cipher case
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned appeals till tomorrow against the conviction of PTI’s founder and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Cipher case.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the appeals against the sentence of two accused.
Defence Lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar and FIA’s Special Prosecutor Hamid Ali Shah appeared before the court.
During hearing, the chief justice said that today case couldn’t be proceeded due to some engagement and it would be heard tomorrow.
Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till Wednesday.
