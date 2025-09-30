IHC disposes of plea against Judge Humayun Dilawar

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of the petition due to non-pursuance, filed by PTI against Facebook posts of Judge Hamayun Dilwar

Justice Azam Khan heard the case and disposed of it.

The PTI founder had filed the case in 2023, in which he had adopted the stance that the said judge had made posts against him on social media application Facebook. The same judge had given judgment against him in Toshakhana case, he added.

He prayed the court to review the judgment. However, the case is disposed of due to non-pursuance.