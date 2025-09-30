Turbat University extends Spring 2026 admission deadline till October 31

The University of Turbat (UoT) has announced an extension in the deadline for admissions to its undergraduate and graduate programs for the Spring 2026 semester on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The University of Turbat (UoT) has announced an extension in the deadline for admissions to its undergraduate and graduate programs for the Spring 2026 semester on Tuesday.

Applicants can now submit their applications until October 31, 2025.

Prospective students can apply for admission to various undergraduate programs, including 15 BS Programs (4-year), 20 Associate Degree Programs (2-year),

13 Post-Associate Degree Programs (Starting from Fifth Semester, 2-year) and graduate programs, including 10 MPhil/MS and PhD Programs, as well as 9 other programs under the Self-Finance Scheme.

Applications can be submitted online through the University of Turbat’s official admission portal https://uot.edu.pk/admission-portal/login