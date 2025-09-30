Turbat University Extends Spring 2026 Admission Deadline Till October 31
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 08:18 PM
The University of Turbat (UoT) has announced an extension in the deadline for admissions to its undergraduate and graduate programs for the Spring 2026 semester on Tuesday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The University of Turbat (UoT) has announced an extension in the deadline for admissions to its undergraduate and graduate programs for the Spring 2026 semester on Tuesday.
Applicants can now submit their applications until October 31, 2025.
Prospective students can apply for admission to various undergraduate programs, including 15 BS Programs (4-year), 20 Associate Degree Programs (2-year),
13 Post-Associate Degree Programs (Starting from Fifth Semester, 2-year) and graduate programs, including 10 MPhil/MS and PhD Programs, as well as 9 other programs under the Self-Finance Scheme.
Applications can be submitted online through the University of Turbat’s official admission portal https://uot.edu.pk/admission-portal/login
Recent Stories
ISSI hosts session on Pakistan-Bangladesh relations & regional cooperation
Positive use of media essential for preventing fake news: Balochistan Governor J ..
Turbat University extends Spring 2026 admission deadline till October 31
IHC disposes of plea against Judge Humayun Dilawar
Misbah Khar meets Syrian Ambassador
DC chairs meeting regarding Kohat division development project
Police intensify operations against drugs suppliers, illegal arm holders, 7 held
Justice Jahangiri starts hearing cases after restoration
Bail pleas of five accused in APP mega corruption case adjourned till Wednesday
Dar says Pakistan, Muslim nations united on Gaza; calls 21-point peace plan ‘M ..
UAE-Italy non-oil trade hit €6 billion in H1 2025: Italian Trade Commissioner ..
IHC postpones hearing on plea for PTI founder's meeting with Bushra Bibi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ISSI hosts session on Pakistan-Bangladesh relations & regional cooperation2 minutes ago
-
Positive use of media essential for preventing fake news: Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel2 minutes ago
-
Turbat University extends Spring 2026 admission deadline till October 312 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of plea against Judge Humayun Dilawar7 minutes ago
-
Misbah Khar meets Syrian Ambassador3 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding Kohat division development project3 minutes ago
-
Police intensify operations against drugs suppliers, illegal arm holders, 7 held3 minutes ago
-
Justice Jahangiri starts hearing cases after restoration3 minutes ago
-
Bail pleas of five accused in APP mega corruption case adjourned till Wednesday3 minutes ago
-
Dar says Pakistan, Muslim nations united on Gaza; calls 21-point peace plan ‘Major Breakthrough'9 minutes ago
-
IHC postpones hearing on plea for PTI founder's meeting with Bushra Bibi10 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 22 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.4 million in 6 operations10 minutes ago