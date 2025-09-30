ANF Recovers Over 22 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 2.4 Million In 6 Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 08:10 PM
The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting six operations across the country, recovered as many as 22.436 kilograms of drugs worth Rs 2.4 million and arrested six suspects, including an Afghan national, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Tuesday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting six operations across the country, recovered as many as 22.436 kilograms of drugs worth Rs 2.4 million and arrested six suspects, including an Afghan national, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Tuesday.
He informed that 780 grams of hashish were recovered from a vehicle near a university in Islamabad, and two suspects were arrested.
As many as 3 kg of hashish was recovered from a suspect near a university in Hyderabad.
The arrested confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.
During another operation,6 kg of hashish was recovered from a suspect riding in a passenger van near the Motorway Toll Plaza in Islamabad.
As much as 9.6 kg of hashish and 2 kg of ice were recovered from a vehicle near Kot Abdul Malik Toll Plaza, Sheikhupura, and 2 suspects were arrested.
Similarly,1.020 kg of hashish was recovered from 2 suspects, including an Afghan national near Singer Chowrangi, Karachi.
As much as 36 grams of cocaine were recovered from the possession of an accused on Ring Road, Peshawar.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Dar says Pakistan, Muslim nations united on Gaza; calls 21-point peace plan ‘M ..
IHC postpones hearing on plea for PTI founder's meeting with Bushra Bibi
ANF recovers over 22 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.4 million in 6 operations
Police arrests man for fake 15 helpline call
One killed in Karachi firing
Board meeting discuss budget, audit of UADAs
QeA Trophy 2025-26 to begin from October 6
PCSIR organizes training workshop to promote value addition of dairy products
Outlets in AC shopping malls must integrate with FBR's PoS system: RTO-1 Chief
Sadiq Umrani condemns blast near Pishin Stop Quetta
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chatha in c ..
U.S Blasts “Heinous Terrorist Attack” in Quetta, Vows Unwavering Support for ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dar says Pakistan, Muslim nations united on Gaza; calls 21-point peace plan ‘Major Breakthrough'1 minute ago
-
IHC postpones hearing on plea for PTI founder's meeting with Bushra Bibi2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 22 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.4 million in 6 operations2 minutes ago
-
Police arrests man for fake 15 helpline call2 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi firing2 minutes ago
-
Board meeting discuss budget, audit of UADAs2 minutes ago
-
Sadiq Umrani condemns blast near Pishin Stop Quetta5 minutes ago
-
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chatha in controversial tweets ..5 minutes ago
-
U.S Blasts “Heinous Terrorist Attack” in Quetta, Vows Unwavering Support for Pakistan’s Anti-T ..5 minutes ago
-
PHE Minister strongly condemns explosion in Quetta45 minutes ago
-
3 miners killed as phosphate mine collapse in Abbottabad45 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 84 professional beggars in citywide crackdown45 minutes ago