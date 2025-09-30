ANF recovers over 22 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.4 million in 6 operations

(@FahadShabbir)

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting six operations across the country, recovered as many as 22.436 kilograms of drugs worth Rs 2.4 million and arrested six suspects, including an Afghan national, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting six operations across the country, recovered as many as 22.436 kilograms of drugs worth Rs 2.4 million and arrested six suspects, including an Afghan national, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that 780 grams of hashish were recovered from a vehicle near a university in Islamabad, and two suspects were arrested.

As many as 3 kg of hashish was recovered from a suspect near a university in Hyderabad.

The arrested confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

During another operation,6 kg of hashish was recovered from a suspect riding in a passenger van near the Motorway Toll Plaza in Islamabad.

As much as 9.6 kg of hashish and 2 kg of ice were recovered from a vehicle near Kot Abdul Malik Toll Plaza, Sheikhupura, and 2 suspects were arrested.

Similarly,1.020 kg of hashish was recovered from 2 suspects, including an Afghan national near Singer Chowrangi, Karachi.

As much as 36 grams of cocaine were recovered from the possession of an accused on Ring Road, Peshawar.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.