Justice Jahangiri Starts Hearing Cases After Restoration
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 08:17 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri on Tuesday formally started hearing of cases after his reinstatement on the post
The Islamabad High Court (IHC)'s Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri on Tuesday formally started hearing of cases after his reinstatement on the post.
Justice Jahangiri reached the court at 10:00am and heard cases as per the cause list.
The SC had suspended the verdict of IHC’s division bench which had stopped Justice Jahangiri from performing judicial work in fake degree case.
