Police Intensify Operations Against Drugs Suppliers, Illegal Arm Holders, 7 Held

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 08:17 PM

Police intensify operations against drugs suppliers, illegal arm holders, 7 held

Rawalpindi police on Tuesday arrested seven drug supplier and illegal arm holders in separate operations across the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Rawalpindi police on Tuesday arrested seven drug supplier and illegal arm holders in separate operations across the city.

Police have also recovered over 3.9 kilograms of drugs, 19 liters of liquor, and illegal arms with ammunition, according to a police spokesperson.

Westridge Police apprehended a drug supplier with 2.

4 kg of drugs, while Naseerabad Police detained another dealer with 1.52 kg.

In separate raids, five individuals were arrested for possessing illegal arms and supplying liquor.

The operations spanned multiple areas, including City, Sadiqabad, Dhamyal, Westridge, Kahuta, and Kallar Syedan police stations.

Divisional SPs emphasized that operations against drug dealers and those possessing illegal weapons will be continued without discrimination.

