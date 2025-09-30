Police Intensify Operations Against Drugs Suppliers, Illegal Arm Holders, 7 Held
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 08:17 PM
Rawalpindi police on Tuesday arrested seven drug supplier and illegal arm holders in separate operations across the city
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Rawalpindi police on Tuesday arrested seven drug supplier and illegal arm holders in separate operations across the city.
Police have also recovered over 3.9 kilograms of drugs, 19 liters of liquor, and illegal arms with ammunition, according to a police spokesperson.
Westridge Police apprehended a drug supplier with 2.
4 kg of drugs, while Naseerabad Police detained another dealer with 1.52 kg.
In separate raids, five individuals were arrested for possessing illegal arms and supplying liquor.
The operations spanned multiple areas, including City, Sadiqabad, Dhamyal, Westridge, Kahuta, and Kallar Syedan police stations.
Divisional SPs emphasized that operations against drug dealers and those possessing illegal weapons will be continued without discrimination.
Recent Stories
ISSI hosts session on Pakistan-Bangladesh relations & regional cooperation
Positive use of media essential for preventing fake news: Balochistan Governor J ..
Turbat University extends Spring 2026 admission deadline till October 31
IHC disposes of plea against Judge Humayun Dilawar
Misbah Khar meets Syrian Ambassador
DC chairs meeting regarding Kohat division development project
Police intensify operations against drugs suppliers, illegal arm holders, 7 held
Justice Jahangiri starts hearing cases after restoration
Bail pleas of five accused in APP mega corruption case adjourned till Wednesday
Dar says Pakistan, Muslim nations united on Gaza; calls 21-point peace plan ‘M ..
UAE-Italy non-oil trade hit €6 billion in H1 2025: Italian Trade Commissioner ..
IHC postpones hearing on plea for PTI founder's meeting with Bushra Bibi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ISSI hosts session on Pakistan-Bangladesh relations & regional cooperation4 minutes ago
-
Positive use of media essential for preventing fake news: Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel4 minutes ago
-
Turbat University extends Spring 2026 admission deadline till October 314 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of plea against Judge Humayun Dilawar9 minutes ago
-
Misbah Khar meets Syrian Ambassador6 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding Kohat division development project6 minutes ago
-
Police intensify operations against drugs suppliers, illegal arm holders, 7 held6 minutes ago
-
Justice Jahangiri starts hearing cases after restoration6 minutes ago
-
Bail pleas of five accused in APP mega corruption case adjourned till Wednesday6 minutes ago
-
Dar says Pakistan, Muslim nations united on Gaza; calls 21-point peace plan ‘Major Breakthrough'12 minutes ago
-
IHC postpones hearing on plea for PTI founder's meeting with Bushra Bibi13 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 22 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.4 million in 6 operations13 minutes ago