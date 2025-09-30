Bail Pleas Of Five Accused In APP Mega Corruption Case Adjourned Till Wednesday
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 08:17 PM
The hearing on post-arrest bail petitions of five accused in the APP mega corruption case was adjourned till Wednesday after the court expressed displeasure over the delayed intimation to the prosecution’s lawyer
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The hearing on post-arrest bail petitions of five accused in the APP mega corruption case was adjourned till Wednesday after the court expressed displeasure over the delayed intimation to the prosecution’s lawyer.
On Tuesday, Special Judge Central Humayun Dilawar took up the bail applications filed by the accused. At the outset, the legal manager of APP informed the court that the prosecution had not received formal notices regarding the bail petitions. The judge asked whether APP’s counsel was present in the courtroom. The manager clarified that due to lack of intimation, the counsel could not appear.
The judge directed that the counsel be produced within ten minutes. Later, APP’s legal advisor Khurram Baig appeared and explained that he was not informed about the hearing in time and, therefore, had been unable to prepare.
He requested the court to grant time for preparation.
During proceedings, Judge Humayun Dilawar inquired from the court staff whether APP had been served notices. The staff replied that information had been conveyed only through a telephone call the previous night. The judge expressed strong displeasure over this response and issued a show-cause notice to the concerned court official.
Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till Wednesday.
It may be noted that five accused—Muhammad Ghawas Khan, Idrees Ahmed, Sajid Ali Warraich, Khurram Shehzad, and Imran Munir—are seeking post-arrest bail in the APP mega corruption case.
Recent Stories
IHC disposes of plea against Judge Humayun Dilawar
Misbah Khar meets Syrian Ambassador
DC chairs meeting regarding Kohat division development project
Police intensify operations against drugs suppliers, illegal arm holders, 7 held
Justice Jahangiri starts hearing cases after restoration
Bail pleas of five accused in APP mega corruption case adjourned till Wednesday
Dar says Pakistan, Muslim nations united on Gaza; calls 21-point peace plan ‘M ..
IHC postpones hearing on plea for PTI founder's meeting with Bushra Bibi
ANF recovers over 22 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.4 million in 6 operations
Police arrests man for fake 15 helpline call
One killed in Karachi firing
Board meeting discuss budget, audit of UADAs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC disposes of plea against Judge Humayun Dilawar4 minutes ago
-
Misbah Khar meets Syrian Ambassador38 seconds ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding Kohat division development project39 seconds ago
-
Police intensify operations against drugs suppliers, illegal arm holders, 7 held40 seconds ago
-
Justice Jahangiri starts hearing cases after restoration42 seconds ago
-
Bail pleas of five accused in APP mega corruption case adjourned till Wednesday43 seconds ago
-
Dar says Pakistan, Muslim nations united on Gaza; calls 21-point peace plan ‘Major Breakthrough'7 minutes ago
-
IHC postpones hearing on plea for PTI founder's meeting with Bushra Bibi8 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 22 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.4 million in 6 operations8 minutes ago
-
Police arrests man for fake 15 helpline call8 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi firing8 minutes ago
-
Board meeting discuss budget, audit of UADAs8 minutes ago