Bail pleas of five accused in APP mega corruption case adjourned till Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The hearing on post-arrest bail petitions of five accused in the APP mega corruption case was adjourned till Wednesday after the court expressed displeasure over the delayed intimation to the prosecution’s lawyer.

On Tuesday, Special Judge Central Humayun Dilawar took up the bail applications filed by the accused. At the outset, the legal manager of APP informed the court that the prosecution had not received formal notices regarding the bail petitions. The judge asked whether APP’s counsel was present in the courtroom. The manager clarified that due to lack of intimation, the counsel could not appear.

The judge directed that the counsel be produced within ten minutes. Later, APP’s legal advisor Khurram Baig appeared and explained that he was not informed about the hearing in time and, therefore, had been unable to prepare.

He requested the court to grant time for preparation.

During proceedings, Judge Humayun Dilawar inquired from the court staff whether APP had been served notices. The staff replied that information had been conveyed only through a telephone call the previous night. The judge expressed strong displeasure over this response and issued a show-cause notice to the concerned court official.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till Wednesday.

It may be noted that five accused—Muhammad Ghawas Khan, Idrees Ahmed, Sajid Ali Warraich, Khurram Shehzad, and Imran Munir—are seeking post-arrest bail in the APP mega corruption case.