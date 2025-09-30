IHC Postpones Hearing On Plea For PTI Founder's Meeting With Bushra Bibi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 08:10 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday postponed hearing on a petition seeking meeting of PTI founder with his wife Bushra Bibi in jail
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday postponed hearing on a petition seeking meeting of PTI founder with his wife Bushra Bibi in jail.
Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir was to hear this case today but it was postponed as the cause list was cancelled.
It may be mentioned here that the court had served notices to respondents in last hearing. The petition was filed by a citizen who was a PTI activist.
