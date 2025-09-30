Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Kohat Division Development Project

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 08:17 PM

DC chairs meeting regarding Kohat division development project

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rahimullah Mehsud chaired a meeting regarding the Kohat Division Development Project, to review the progress of ongoing development projects in the division, identify problems, and formulate future strategies

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rahimullah Mehsud chaired a meeting regarding the Kohat Division Development Project, to review the progress of ongoing development projects in the division, identify problems, and formulate future strategies.

According to DC office, officers of various departments gave a detailed briefing on the progress made so far on their respective development projects, overall performance, challenges faced, and ongoing reform measures.

The DC said that timely and quality completion of development schemes is the top priority of the government.

He directed all the concerned officers to ensure transparency, quality, and speed in the completion of projects so that the public can get better facilities as soon as possible.

He further said that all departments should strengthen mutual communication and work under a coordinated strategy so that effective use of resources can be made.

He also emphasized that development projects initiated in the public interest cannot afford any delay or negligence.

At the end of the meeting, instructions were also given to review the progress and present a report in the next meeting, so that the monitoring of the development process could be made more effective.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

ISSI hosts session on Pakistan-Bangladesh relation ..

ISSI hosts session on Pakistan-Bangladesh relations & regional cooperation

few seconds
 Positive use of media essential for preventing fak ..

Positive use of media essential for preventing fake news: Balochistan Governor J ..

1 second ago
 Turbat University extends Spring 2026 admission de ..

Turbat University extends Spring 2026 admission deadline till October 31

3 seconds ago
 IHC disposes of plea against Judge Humayun Dilawar

IHC disposes of plea against Judge Humayun Dilawar

5 minutes ago
 Misbah Khar meets Syrian Ambassador

Misbah Khar meets Syrian Ambassador

2 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding Kohat division develop ..

DC chairs meeting regarding Kohat division development project

2 minutes ago
Police intensify operations against drugs supplier ..

Police intensify operations against drugs suppliers, illegal arm holders, 7 held

2 minutes ago
 Justice Jahangiri starts hearing cases after resto ..

Justice Jahangiri starts hearing cases after restoration

2 minutes ago
 Bail pleas of five accused in APP mega corruption ..

Bail pleas of five accused in APP mega corruption case adjourned till Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 Dar says Pakistan, Muslim nations united on Gaza; ..

Dar says Pakistan, Muslim nations united on Gaza; calls 21-point peace plan ‘M ..

8 minutes ago
 IHC postpones hearing on plea for PTI founder's me ..

IHC postpones hearing on plea for PTI founder's meeting with Bushra Bibi

9 minutes ago
 ANF recovers over 22 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.4 mill ..

ANF recovers over 22 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.4 million in 6 operations

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan