DC Chairs Meeting Regarding Kohat Division Development Project
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 08:17 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rahimullah Mehsud chaired a meeting regarding the Kohat Division Development Project, to review the progress of ongoing development projects in the division, identify problems, and formulate future strategies
According to DC office, officers of various departments gave a detailed briefing on the progress made so far on their respective development projects, overall performance, challenges faced, and ongoing reform measures.
The DC said that timely and quality completion of development schemes is the top priority of the government.
He directed all the concerned officers to ensure transparency, quality, and speed in the completion of projects so that the public can get better facilities as soon as possible.
He further said that all departments should strengthen mutual communication and work under a coordinated strategy so that effective use of resources can be made.
He also emphasized that development projects initiated in the public interest cannot afford any delay or negligence.
At the end of the meeting, instructions were also given to review the progress and present a report in the next meeting, so that the monitoring of the development process could be made more effective.
