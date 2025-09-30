Open Menu

Misbah Khar Meets Syrian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 08:17 PM

Misbah Khar meets Syrian Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Advisor to the Chairman Senate and Ambassador for the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC), Misbah Khar, on Tuesday held a meeting with the Ambassador of Syria in Pakistan Dr. Ramez Alrae, to discuss matters of mutual interest and parliamentary cooperation.

During the meeting, Misbah Khar formally conveyed an invitation to the Syrian parliamentary delegation to participate in the upcoming Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference.

She highlighted that the conference, being organized under the theme “Peace, Security and Development”, will provide a significant platform for legislatures across the globe to deliberate on collective responses to pressing global and regional challenges.

The Advisor underlined Pakistan’s commitment to fostering dialogue, parliamentary diplomacy, and collaborative initiatives aimed at strengthening peace and development in the region and beyond.

She expressed confidence that Syria’s participation would contribute positively to the deliberations and enrich the outcomes of the conference.

The two sides also exchanged views on bilateral relations and agreed on the importance of enhancing institutional linkages through regular parliamentary exchanges, knowledge-sharing, and joint initiatives.

The Syrian Ambassador appreciated the invitation and acknowledged the relevance of the conference theme in the current global environment.

He expressed the hope that the participation of the Syrian parliamentary delegation would further promote understanding, goodwill, and closer ties between the two brotherly countries.

