Positive use of media essential for preventing fake news: Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Tuesday said that disinformation and fake news are also having a very negative impact on society, which could be prevented by the proper use of media and the promotion of positive attitudes among people.

He expressed these views while inaugurating a three-day conference on human rights and media literacy organized by Individual Lands.

This conference was also attended by teachers from various public sector universities, media persons and members of civil society.

Governor Jaffar Khan said that the media is full of fake news, which is also a challenge for governments around the world to control rumors and propaganda.

He said that in this regard, legislation proves to be particularly difficult because it finds a delicate balance between freedom of expression, which is a fundamental right enshrined in the constitution of every country.

On the other hand, a complete ban on social media raises global concerns; therefore, through regular seminars, conferences and workshops, etc., a sense of responsibility and positive use of media could be created to reduce the negative impact of fake news, he said.

He said that there is a dire need for media in our daily lives, but familiarity with information technology and control over the negative effects of media are also very important.

Governor Mandokhel said that there are positive and constructive aspects of criticism; criticism leads to improvement.

The participants pointed out the shortcomings of social media, but the methods of remediation were not made clear.

Along with telling the symptoms of the disease, its diagnosis and treatment are also essential. Thus, there are many benefits of media; it is an effective source of knowledge and information, and it keeps us informed about the changing conditions of the world. University students are making full use of all the scientific and research materials available online for education and research. It is true that with the advent of social media, the light of traditional press and news channels has also been dimmed.

He said that it is the responsibility of all teachers to play their role in enabling constructive mindsets and focus on instilling high character and ethics in students, along with quality education, so that the dream of a healthy human society could be realized.