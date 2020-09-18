UrduPoint.com
IHC Reserves Decision In Tezgam Train Incident Case

Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:21 PM

IHC reserves decision in tezgam train incident case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its judgment on a petition pertaining to investigation of tezgam train incident and payment of compensations to the victim families.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC conducted hearing on the case and reserved the decision after listening arguments from both sides at large. The petition was filed by jurist foundation.

At the outset of hearing, the counsel for Pakistan Railways pleaded that his department had paid compensation to the families of those victims whose DNA was matched. The injured people had been given Rs 50,000 to Rs 100,000 compensation, he said adding that the passengers who received deep injuries were given Rs 300,000 to Rs 500,000.

The lawyer said that all victims had been given compensation under the process. He informed the bench that railways had installed scanners everywhere after the incident and now no one was allowed to carry unnecessary thins.

The petitioner's lawyer said that special equipment should be installed in trains to avoid such incidents in future.

After listening arguments from both sides, the court reserved its judgment. It may be mentioned here that dozens of passengers were killed when tezgam train got fire near Liaquatpur, Raheem Yarkhan last year.

