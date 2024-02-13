IHC Seeks Comments From ECP In Pleas Challenging Elections Results
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 11:24 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued notices to Election Commission of Pakistan seeking its comments in petition against the notifications about the election results of NA-46, NA-47 and NA-48 Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued notices to Election Commission of Pakistan seeking its comments in petition against the notifications about the election results of NA-46, NA-47 and NA-48 Islamabad.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the cases filed by PTI candidates including Ali Bokhari Advocate, Shoaib Shaheen and Aamer Mughal.
Shoaib Shaheen Advocate adopted the stance that the ECP had stopped the returning officers from issuing the final results and sought a report from RO within three days.
However the RO issued the result which was also notified by the ECP.
The chief justice remarked that how the ECP issued the notification despite that it has stayed the results. The ECP could have decided the complaints of the petitioners, he said.
The three petitioners, on the occasion, requested the court to issue stay orders against the notification of ECP.To this the chief justice said that the court has fixed the case for Wednesday it was not granting the stay order.
Recent Stories
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief
ECP orders re-polling in six polling stations for NA-43
Pursuit of poverty eradication should be shared political agenda: Chairman NRSP
NADRA, FIA concludes inquiry in fake ID cards cases
Nine trapped in Turkish gold mine landslide
US prestige at stake as Texas company launches for the Moon
30 illegal commercial buildings sealed
SFA imparting training to food handlers in food safety, hygiene: Agha Fakhar
LHC dismisses 46 election petitions, advise candidates to approach election trib ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta8 minutes ago
-
ECP orders re-polling in six polling stations for NA-436 minutes ago
-
Pursuit of poverty eradication should be shared political agenda: Chairman NRSP6 minutes ago
-
NADRA, FIA concludes inquiry in fake ID cards cases6 minutes ago
-
30 illegal commercial buildings sealed6 minutes ago
-
SFA imparting training to food handlers in food safety, hygiene: Agha Fakhar6 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses 46 election petitions, advise candidates to approach election tribunal6 minutes ago
-
AC crack down on professional begging in the capital1 hour ago
-
Austrian envoy lauds Pindigheb's educational standards1 hour ago
-
World Radio Day observed1 hour ago
-
Dolphin officer injured in gunfire incident in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
WAPDA to divert River Swat at Mohmand Dam Project in April1 hour ago