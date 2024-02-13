IHC seeks comments from ECP in pleas challenging elections results

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued notices to Election Commission of Pakistan seeking its comments in petition against the notifications about the election results of NA-46, NA-47 and NA-48 Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued notices to Election Commission of Pakistan seeking its comments in petition against the notifications about the election results of NA-46, NA-47 and NA-48 Islamabad.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the cases filed by PTI candidates including Ali Bokhari Advocate, Shoaib Shaheen and Aamer Mughal.

Shoaib Shaheen Advocate adopted the stance that the ECP had stopped the returning officers from issuing the final results and sought a report from RO within three days.

However the RO issued the result which was also notified by the ECP.

The chief justice remarked that how the ECP issued the notification despite that it has stayed the results. The ECP could have decided the complaints of the petitioners, he said.

The three petitioners, on the occasion, requested the court to issue stay orders against the notification of ECP.To this the chief justice said that the court has fixed the case for Wednesday it was not granting the stay order.