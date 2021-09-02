IIOJK authorities lay siege around Hyderpora residence of Syed Ali Gilani

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have besieged the Hyderpora residence of veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, to prevent people from paying tributes to him.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani, who was under continued house arrest at his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar, passed away on Wednesday evening.

The occupation authorities have deployed heavy contingents of Indian troops and police in Hyderpora. The forces' personnel have sealed the roads leading to Syed Ali Gilani residence with barbed wire rolls and barricades.

Scores of armored vehicles and trucks are patrolling main roads in the area. Indian police have warned people not to come out of their homes.

The moves have been made to prevent people from conducting a march towards Hyderpora call for which has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference to pay homage to the great leader of the Kashmir freedom movement.

The authorities have also suspended internet services to stop people from sharing information regarding the prevailing situation in the territory.