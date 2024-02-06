IIUI Mirpur-AJK school observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Students of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Schools Mirpur-AJK campus observed Kashmir Solidarity Day with great zeal and enthusiasm on Monday.

The event was held at the school's main campus and was attended by the Director of Administration & Personnel Attiq ul Amin Khan, Principal Ayesha Imran Mirza, Vice Principal Mariya Attique, and senior teachers.

Students dressed in traditional Kashmiri attire presented tableaus depicting the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir and the ongoing freedom struggle.

In his address, Attiq ul Amin Khan said that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and urged the students to continue to support the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination.

Principal Ayesha Imran Mirza said that Kashmir Solidarity Day is a reminder of the sacrifices that the Kashmiri people have made for their freedom. She called on the international community to take notice of the human rights abuses being committed by Indian forces in Kashmir and to help bring about a just and lasting solution to the conflict.

The event concluded with a pledge to continue to support the Kashmiri people until they achieve their right to self-determination.

APP/ahr/378