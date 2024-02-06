IIUI Mirpur-AJK School Observed Kashmir Solidarity Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 12:00 AM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Students of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Schools Mirpur-AJK campus observed Kashmir Solidarity Day with great zeal and enthusiasm on Monday.
The event was held at the school's main campus and was attended by the Director of Administration & Personnel Attiq ul Amin Khan, Principal Ayesha Imran Mirza, Vice Principal Mariya Attique, and senior teachers.
Students dressed in traditional Kashmiri attire presented tableaus depicting the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir and the ongoing freedom struggle.
In his address, Attiq ul Amin Khan said that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and urged the students to continue to support the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination.
Principal Ayesha Imran Mirza said that Kashmir Solidarity Day is a reminder of the sacrifices that the Kashmiri people have made for their freedom. She called on the international community to take notice of the human rights abuses being committed by Indian forces in Kashmir and to help bring about a just and lasting solution to the conflict.
The event concluded with a pledge to continue to support the Kashmiri people until they achieve their right to self-determination.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
AJK PM vows to continue struggle for Kashmir's accession to Pakistan
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in district Faisalabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1696 candidates contesting 67 constituencies of Balochistan8 minutes ago
-
Minister condemns terrorist attack in DI Khan, Karak8 minutes ago
-
Kashmir an integral part Pakistan: Rabita Forum8 minutes ago
-
CM directs Hyderabad administration to look after polling stations8 minutes ago
-
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty37 minutes ago
-
Mother, two daughters die in gas cylinder explosion35 minutes ago
-
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people35 minutes ago
-
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division35 minutes ago
-
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations60 minutes ago
-
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders1 hour ago
-
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah1 hour ago
-
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK21 minutes ago