Open Menu

IIUI Mirpur-AJK School Observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 12:00 AM

IIUI Mirpur-AJK school observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Students of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Schools Mirpur-AJK campus observed Kashmir Solidarity Day with great zeal and enthusiasm on Monday.

The event was held at the school's main campus and was attended by the Director of Administration & Personnel Attiq ul Amin Khan, Principal Ayesha Imran Mirza, Vice Principal Mariya Attique, and senior teachers.

Students dressed in traditional Kashmiri attire presented tableaus depicting the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir and the ongoing freedom struggle.

In his address, Attiq ul Amin Khan said that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and urged the students to continue to support the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination.

Principal Ayesha Imran Mirza said that Kashmir Solidarity Day is a reminder of the sacrifices that the Kashmiri people have made for their freedom. She called on the international community to take notice of the human rights abuses being committed by Indian forces in Kashmir and to help bring about a just and lasting solution to the conflict.

The event concluded with a pledge to continue to support the Kashmiri people until they achieve their right to self-determination.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad International Islamic University Event

Recent Stories

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Citi ..

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily

33 minutes ago
 COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial soverei ..

COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty

37 minutes ago
 Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myan ..

Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police

35 minutes ago
 Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people

35 minutes ago
 466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly ..

466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division

35 minutes ago
 GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after succe ..

GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations

60 minutes ago
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

1 hour ago
 Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

1 hour ago
 BJP breaks all records of human rights violations ..

BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK

21 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified du ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..

21 minutes ago
 AJK PM vows to continue struggle for Kashmir's acc ..

AJK PM vows to continue struggle for Kashmir's accession to Pakistan

21 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in district Faisal ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in district Faisalabad

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan