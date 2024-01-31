Open Menu

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Jailed For 14 Years In Thoshakhana Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 31, 2024 | 11:18 AM

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir announced that the couple would endure 14 years of rigorous imprisonment and a 10-year ban from seeking public office, along with a substantial fine of Rs787 million.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 31st, 2024) After the verdict was delivered in the Toshakhana reference case, the PTI founding chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi faced conviction and disqualification from holding any public office.

The case revolves around the illegal acquisition and sale of valuable gifts from foreign countries, stored in the state-run treasury known as Toshakhana.

During the hearing, the PTI ex-chairman appeared before the judge while his wife was absent. He responded under Section 342, clarifying that he was only present to mark his attendance. The judge urged him to submit his reply promptly to avoid wasting court time.

The PTI founder questioned the rushed proceedings, citing the swift announcement of sentencing in the cipher case.

He mentioned his defense counsel's absence and stated that the document would only be sentenced after consulting them.

Previously, on Tuesday, the PTI founder and Shah Mehmood Qureshi received 10-year rigorous imprisonment in the cipher case.

This outcome followed violations of the oath as prime minister, which jeopardized Pakistan's security and strained diplomatic relations, resulting in opposition leaders being labeled foreign agents for exercising their constitutional right to table a no-confidence motion against the PTI government.

Following the verdict, Bushra Bibi surrendered herself at Adiala jail to commence her imprisonment period.

