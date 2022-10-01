Imran misuses cypher to mislead nation: Rana Ihsan Afzal

Coordinator to Prime Minister of Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Saturday said that Imran Khan did conspiracy against the country's interest by misusing cypher and mislead the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Coordinator to Prime Minister of Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Saturday said that Imran Khan did conspiracy against the country's interest by misusing cypher and mislead the nation.

Talking to a private news channel he said audio-leaks has exposed this intrigue to play with nation on cypher and presented a diplomatic transcript as "a foreign letter" and attempted to mislead the public.

Answering to a question regarding PTI's claim of conspiracy to dislodge Imran from office he said that National Security Committee (NSC) rejected this false claim and later on, a five member bench of the Supreme Court studied the findings and minutes of the NSC and ruled out any external conspiracy.

Now it has become clear from the audios that who did the conspiracy against the state and who prioritized political interests over key state interests, he added.

Rana Afzal said the cypher theft would be investigated by the a special committee of Cabinet which would determine the legal action to be taken against all those involved.

Coordinator to PM further said that for political mileage Imran Khan targeted country's economy and attempts were made to sabotage the much needed IMF programme. Imran khan tried to spread sedition and chaos against the country's interest, he added.

He said that PTI was propagating on Health-Card issue; PML-N almost doubled the health card budget from 70 billion to 133 billion in our 3-months government in Punjab.