MIRPUR ( AJK): Oct 13 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Under the spirit of promoting real estate business in the country including AJK and abroad, harmonious to the needs of the modern age, Incredible Ideas and DHA Quetta Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to attend the scheduled 3-day Cityscape Qatar 2023 International Real Estate exhibition commencing in Doha from October 24.

" To move ahead all is set to host the principal MoU ceremony at DOHA Exhibition and Convention Center at DOHA, Qatar on October 24 under the auspices of the DHA Quetta in their Boardroom, a spokesperson of the organizers told APP here on Friday.

The Quetta MOU ceremony was attended among others by Wahab Aslam, Director of Marketing at Incredible Ideas, Ehtisham Ali, Director of Marketing and Sales at DHA Quetta, Secretary of DHA Quetta Adnan Ismail along with Deputy Director Marketing & Sales Ms. Hina Batool Hashmi and Director land Tariq Aziz, the spokesperson said.

" The MOU signing ceremony marks a new chapter in our partnership, and we are excited to work together to help businesses of all sizes achieve their global goals", the spokesperson said.