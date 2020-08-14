UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Independence Day Celebrated In Jaranwala

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Independence Day celebrated in Jaranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :On the Independence Day, MNA Nawab Sher Waseer unfurled the national flag at Municipal Committee Jaranwala near here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said:" Our forefathers laid down their lives for creation of a separate homeland and now we should play our role for its development and progress.

" He added the government was striving hard to put the country on path to progress and taking steps to raise living standard of the people.

Earlier, Nawab Sher Waseer also cut a cake while the police contingent presented salute to the national flag.

Later, he also planted a sapling at Jinnah Park while notables and officers of various departmentswere also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

