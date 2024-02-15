Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP

Independent candidate who won from PP-89, Bhakkar Ameer Muhammad Khan on Thursday announced to join Pakistan People's Party (PPP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate who won from PP-89, Bhakkar Ameer Muhammad Khan on Thursday announced to join Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

The announcement was made after his meeting with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP Women's Central President Faryal Talpur at Zardari House, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

PPP ticket holder Amjad Khawaar, Shahid Hasan Khan and Chaudhry Hayat Mehmood were also present during the meeting.