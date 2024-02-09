Independent candidate Nadeem Qureshi wins PP-217 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-217, Multan-V by securing 62,204 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Sheikh Muhammad Tariq Rasheed, who bagged 32,091 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 41.56%.