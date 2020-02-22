UrduPoint.com
'India Cannot Suppress Kashmiris' Movement Through Force'

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement Khawaja Firdous, has said that India will never succeed in suppressing the Kashmiris' liberation struggle through military might.

He addressing a public gathering at Pandach in Srinagar said that the Kashmiris, by rendering unprecedented sacrifices, had proved that they would never accept Indian supremacy and despite all the difficulties would continue their struggle for securing their birthright to self-determination, the Kashmir Media Service reported on Saturday.

He said that the occupation authorities were arresting the Kashmiri youth and were harassing their family members for using social media.

He deplored that India had completely usurped the rights of Kashmiris since August 5, last year, when it repealed Kashmir's special status. He said that the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's Hindutva policy had exposed India's so-called democracy.

He said that the government of Pakistan had effectively conveyed the Kashmiris' voice to the international community for which the people of Kashmir were thankful to it.

He urged the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute according to the will of the Kashmiri people so that permanent peace could be established in the region.

