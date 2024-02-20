Open Menu

IPP Head Aleem Khan’s Victory Notification Challenged Before IHC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 20, 2024 | 02:07 PM

The latest reports say that Ali Ejaz Buttar has challenged the victory of Aleem Khan before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) from NA-117, Lahore.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2024) An appeal has been moved to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against victory of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) head Abdul Aleem Khan from Lahore’s NA-117.

Ali Ijaz Buttar, the PTI-backed independent candidate, has filed the plea and made Abdul Aleem Khan, the other candidates and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as respondents in the appeal.

The petitioner asked the court to nullify Form 47 issued on February 9 and sought suspension of Aleem Khan's victory notification issued on February 15.

He also asked the court to summon the complete record from the ECP.

The development followed a day after the IHC suspended victory notification of the PML-N three leaders from NA-46, NA-47 and NA-48. A IHC division bench comprising Justices Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir passed the orders on different appeals.

Anjum Aqeel, Tariq Fazl Chaudhary and Raja Khurram Nawaz faced the challenge after suspension of their victory notification.

