IPP Head Aleem Khan’s Victory Notification Challenged Before IHC
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 20, 2024 | 02:07 PM
The latest reports say that Ali Ejaz Buttar has challenged the victory of Aleem Khan before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) from NA-117, Lahore.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2024) An appeal has been moved to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against victory of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) head Abdul Aleem Khan from Lahore’s NA-117.
Ali Ijaz Buttar, the PTI-backed independent candidate, has filed the plea and made Abdul Aleem Khan, the other candidates and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as respondents in the appeal.
The petitioner asked the court to nullify Form 47 issued on February 9 and sought suspension of Aleem Khan's victory notification issued on February 15.
He also asked the court to summon the complete record from the ECP.
The development followed a day after the IHC suspended victory notification of the PML-N three leaders from NA-46, NA-47 and NA-48. A IHC division bench comprising Justices Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir passed the orders on different appeals.
Anjum Aqeel, Tariq Fazl Chaudhary and Raja Khurram Nawaz faced the challenge after suspension of their victory notification.
Recent Stories
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss
Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered
Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP
CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..
Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Actress Tamanna Begum remembered on death anniversary8 minutes ago
-
President underlines need for combined efforts to overcome education, health, economic issues8 minutes ago
-
World Day of Social Justice observed8 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests human trafficker28 minutes ago
-
‘Snow covered Swat valley, Malam Jabba becomes hub of attraction for tourists'48 minutes ago
-
Estate Office allots 1,227 govt accommodations in two year58 minutes ago
-
DC leads crackdown against alms seekers; nabs 1158 minutes ago
-
Peshawar-Chitral road closed to traffic after heavy snow in Dir Upper58 minutes ago
-
Lightning strike damages equipment of Radio Pakistan in Abbottabad1 hour ago
-
PESCO restores electricity supply from all 306 affected feeders: Spokesman1 hour ago
-
Higher Education Commission ranks GCU on top with 80% marks1 hour ago
-
Karakoram highway closed after landsliding1 hour ago