Iran, Pakistan Launch Direct Flight To Boost Connectivity, Tourism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2025 | 10:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam on Tuesday announced the launch of a direct flight between Tehran and Islamabad, marking a new milestone in bilateral cooperation in the field of air transportation.

He said the agreement was finalized with the government of Pakistan following the recent visit of Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezhakian. “With the valued support and follow-up of stakeholders from both sides, a comprehensive agreement was successfully reached in the field of air transportation,” the envoy added.

Operated by Iran AirTour, the new direct flight is expected to enhance tourism, promote people-to-people contacts, and boost business exchanges between the two countries.

Ambassador Moghadam expressed gratitude to the government of Pakistan for its facilitation and cooperation in making the initiative possible. He congratulated the people of Iran and Pakistan, the tourism industry, business community, and private sectors of both nations on this significant achievement.

The envoy voiced optimism that the service would lead to a substantial increase in Iranian visitors to Pakistan’s scenic landscapes and cultural attractions, while fostering closer interaction with the country’s hospitable people.

