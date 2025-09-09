Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Open Menu

Arslan Farid Published September 09, 2025 | 08:46 AM

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 09 September 2025 is 380,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 326,140. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 09 September 2025 is 380,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 326,140.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 348,676 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 298,959.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 380,400 Rs 348,676
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 326,140 Rs 298,959
Per Gram Gold Rs 32,614 Rs 29,896

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

More Stories From Business