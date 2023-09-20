Open Menu

IT, Telecom Ministry Encourages Banking Sector To Facilitate IT & ITES Sector: Add Secy MOITT

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2023 | 08:55 PM

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MOITT) is encouraging the banking sector to introduce products and services to facilitate the IT & Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) sector

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ):The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MOITT) is encouraging the banking sector to introduce products and services to facilitate the IT & Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) sector.

These views were expressed by Additional Secretary MOITT, Ms. Aisha Humera Chaudhry in a video message.

The video message was screened to the participants of IT & ITES Awareness Seminar- SBP Policies Initiatives and Schemes organized by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), MOITT in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan here on Wednesday.

The Additional Secretary MOITT said that we are trying our best to facilitate the IT & ITES products and services with the help of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

She said that we are assuring ease of doing business and encouraging government departments to further improve their regulatory frameworks and facilitate this sector.

Ms. Aisha Humera Chaudhry assured that the Ministry of IT and Telecom will continue to support IT & ITES services through IT-friendly policies.

Earlier, Chief Information and Digital Officer of PSEB, Raza Ahmad Sukhera briefed the participants on Ease of Doing Business Initiatives & Policy Thought Process at Federal Government.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Exchange Policy Department SBP Dr. Asif Ali said that all out efforts are being made to facilitate the IT industry to help this sector grow and further expand their operations and services.

He said that we are focusing on simplification of regulatory processes to create enabling environment for supporting IT & ITES sector.

In his presentation, Dr. Asif Ali also highlighted salient features of the policies and various initiatives of the Central bank for facilitating the IT industry.

Head of Branch and Premium Banking, Meezan Bank Ms. Shazia Khurram delivered a presentation on Bank Policies and Procedures for IT & ITES Exporters and FreelancersThe speakers also called for organizing more events like seminars, workshops and trainings for creation of awareness among the public, especially the IT professional regarding policies of the Regulator as well as services and products of banks for growth of IT sector.

