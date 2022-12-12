JICA delegation calls on Secretary SHC to discuss mother, child healthcare programmes

A high-level delegation of Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA) met Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC&ME) South Punjab, Ghulam Saghir Shahid to discuss mother and child health in the specialized healthcare sector, infrastructure and maintenance of hospitals.

Led by Senior Principal consultant, Hiroshi ABO, the delegation consisted of Kaito ONISHI, Kazufumi Ochinda, Sarmad Hashmi and others.

The delegation briefed him about various JICA programmess related to maternal and child health in the specialized healthcare sector.

On this occasion, Ghulam Saghir Shahid appreciated the initiatives planned by JICA in the specialized healthcare hospitals and assured all possible cooperation and support to the team.