Kaira Suggested PTI Leadership To Avoid Forcing Govt For Early Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Kaira suggested PTI leadership to avoid forcing govt for early election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday suggested the party of Imran Khan to avoid forcing the government of Pakistan Muslim League-N, for early elections.

Early elections is not possible in Pakistan in the current situation, he said while talking to ptv.

We will go for electoral reforms to conduct error-free elections in the country, he said. Imran Khan, he said, was pressurizing the government through long march and protest demonstration for early polls. Commenting on political situation emerged after agitation policy of Imran Khan, he said, we should resolve the issues through talks. He urged Khan's party to discuss the political matters at appropriate forum.

