Kashmiris observe Accession to Pakistan Day to renew commitment against Indian oppression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The Kashmiris living across the world observed the Accession to Pakistan Day on Wednesday with a renewed commitment to fight the Indian oppression and achieve their right to self-determination as guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

It was July 19 in 1947, that the genuine representatives of the Kashmiris unanimously passed the resolution of Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan during a meeting of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in Aabi Guzar area of Srinagar.

The historic resolution called for the accession of the State of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan in view of its existing religious, geographical, cultural and economic proximity to Pakistan and the aspirations of millions of Kashmiri Muslims.

The development had come almost a month before the creation of two sovereign states of Pakistan and India under the Partition Plan of the British Indian colony on August 14 and 15 respectively, the same year.

As per the resolution, around 80 percent of the Muslim population, rivers passing through Kashmir, language, culture and state's relations with Pakistan were the factors making accession to Pakistan inevitable.

The UNSC resolutions No. 47, 51, 80, 96, 98,122 and 126 also declared that the fate of Jammu and Kashmir would be decided as per the wishes of the Kashmiri people through self-determination.

The Indian government had also committed before the UN that they would grant the self-determination right to the Kashmiris but later retracted. What to talk to giving right to self-determination, the Indian authorities also abolished the Article 370 and 35A revoking the special status of Kashmir.

The Narendra Modi government was striving for changing the demography of Kashmir to distort the facts its original map but the people of Kashmir would never let these move succeed.

Meanwhile, the posters of accession to Pakistan Day, appeared in Srinagar and other parts of the territory reads that 19th July is of special significance and an important day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir when the Kashmiri people had attached their future with Pakistan in 1947.

The APHC leaders including Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Abdul Ahad Parra, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Yasin Attai, Khadim Hussain, Maulana Sibte Shabbir Qummi, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, Abdus Samad Inqilabi, Dr Musaib, Aaqib Wani, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement, Jammu Kashmir Democratic Youth Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Justice League Forum, Jammu Kashmir Democratic Movement, Wareseen�e-Shuhada, Nawjawanan-e-Hurriyat, Itehaad-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir and Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Movement in their statements said that the decision of 19th July 1947 was a testimony to the fact that the people of Kashmir had linked their future with Pakistan.

They urged the UNSC to take cognizance of the war crimes being perpetrated by Indian troops in the internationally recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir and help resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the Kashmiris' aspirations and the relevant UN resolutions.

The APHC leaders and organizations said the people of Kashmir, expressing their love for Pakistan every year observe July 19 as Accession to Pakistan Day. They said that it was on this historic day when the Kashmiri leadership unanimously decided to link their future with Pakistan.

In his message from New Delhi's Tihar jail, the incarcerated JKNF chairman, Nayeem Ahmad Khan said the resolution adopted a month before the creation of Pakistan demonstrated Kashmiris' unconditional love for Pakistan,Kashmir media service reported.

Referring to the Partition Plan, he said that the state of Jammu and Kashmir was geographically, historically and culturally and ethnically part of Pakistan but India's policy of deceit and deception, expansionism and perpetual denial to implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir have pushed the region into a quagmire of uncertainty.

Pakistan's just and principled stand on Kashmir is well-known, well established and well-acknowledged that the Kashmir issue needs to be settled through a simple parameter which reflect the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.