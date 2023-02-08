Kashmiris to resist Hitler of India despite all odds: Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Mullick

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Wednesday made it clear that brave Kashmiri people would continue their resistance movement against Hitler of India despite all odds till breaking the shackles of Indian slavery.

Speaking as a chief guest at an Art exhibition, here, at National College of Arts to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people, Mushaal said that artists and painters were playing an important role by using their pens, poems and brushes to tell the outside world what was happening in the occupied valley.

She said the brutal RSS-inspired regime made life a hell for the Kashmiris, who had been battling for their inalienable right of right to self-determination for the last seven decades.

Mushaal said the Kashmir dispute exposed the UN and world powers' duplicity and double standards, as they were just paying lip services rather than taking practical and meaningful solutions to resolve the problem.

The Hurriyat leader lamented the world showed unity to denounce Russian attack on Ukraine and provided all kinds of support but no such response was seen with regard to the fast festering Kashmir dispute.

Mushaal reminded that the scenic valley was turned into a slaughterhouse and largest open prison but the world was looking at the world worst human catastrophe like silent spectator.

She said that senior Kashmiri leaders including her husband Muhammad Yasin Malik was kept in detention and deprived of all fundamental and legal rights.

Mushaal went on to say that Hindutva regime used all brutal and inhuman acts to spread fear among Kashmiri people to defuse the flame of freedom struggle.

However, she stated that all fascist tactics by notorious Narendra Modi-led Hindutva government proved counterproductive, as the freedom struggle intensified with each passing day.