Kasur DC Inaugurates Baba Bulleh Shah Urs Celebrations

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2023 | 03:40 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kasur Muhammad Arshad Bhatti and District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur Tariq Aziz Sindhu inaugurated the 266th urs celebrations of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah by giving a washing to the Sufi saint's shrine, here on Friday.

Washing of the shrine was performed with hundreds of litres of rosewater, while various perfumes including that of heartwood were also used to enrich the exotic and mystic environment of the shrine. Special prayers were held for protection and sovereignty of the country.

They reviewed security arrangements for the shrine and the visitors. While giving briefing, the DPO said that the pilgrims would use Tehsildar Chowk gate to enter the Darbar while the Railway Road gate would be used for exit.

The security arrangements would be monitored by 125 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, installed in the Darbar.

The DPO said that 1,648 police personnel were performing their duties in three shifts. The surroundings had been cordoned off with 25 pickets to ensure safety of visitors, he said and added that the premises of shrine would be searched with devices, while the surroundings would be searched with sniffer dogs.

The DPO said that eight points had been allocated for parking of vehicles and motorcycles and all parking stands had been provided police security along with installation of CCTV cameras. More than 300 traffic police officials would perform duty to control traffic, he added.

He appealed to the pilgrims to help the police to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

The RPO expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the Kasur Police.

