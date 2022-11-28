Khuli Katchehri for minorities held

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) ::The district administration on Monday held Khuli Katchehri (Open Forum) to address the problems being confronted by the minority communities in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Abdul Wali presided over the Katchehri while the representatives of other line departments were present on the occasion.

Members of the Christian community briefed the ADC about their problems including minorities' job quota, separate graveyards, provision of quarters for Christian employees working in different departments, and revamping work in churches.

The ADC directed concerned quarters to immediately resolve their problems, adding that the minority job quota was already been observed while the rest of their issues would also be addressed on a priority basis.