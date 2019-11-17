Kite flying laws being implemented: CPO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana said kite flying laws must be implemented.

He said this while chairing a meeting which was attended by SSP Operations Tariq Walait, SSP Investigations Muhammad Faisal, SP Potohar Syed Ali, SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal and SP Rawal Asif Masood.

A comprehensive result based strategy has been devised during the meeting to stop kite flying and sale of kites and strings.

CPO Faisal Rana said in order to control kite flying, the sale of kites and metal strings need to be controlled by law and an aggressive operation based on authentic information must be launched with a comprehensive strategy.

The CPO said that the supply of kites and metal string from other districts must be checked and snap checking at the entry points of the district must be ensured for this purpose.

The CPO said that kite flying and selling is a crime, and any police personnel found to give relaxation to the criminals in this act will have to face legal action as facilitator of the criminals and such personnel will have no chance to remain in the department.