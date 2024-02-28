Kites And String Rolls Smuggling Bid Foiled
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 10:10 PM
Attock police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantities of kites and string rolls from Khyber Pukhtunkhawa to Punjab and arrested a suspect while checking at the Chach interchange in the limits of Hazro Police station
Police sources revealed that during checking, police recovered 700 kites and 100 string rolls from a suspect identified as Nazim Uddin.
