Kites and string rolls smuggling bid foiled

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Attock police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantities of kites and string rolls from Khyber Pukhtunkhawa to Punjab and arrested a suspect while checking at the Chach interchange in the limits of Hazro Police station.

Police sources revealed that during checking, police recovered 700 kites and 100 string rolls from a suspect identified as Nazim Uddin.

